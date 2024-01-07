Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,056 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $41,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.3 %

MNST stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

