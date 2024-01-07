Monument Capital Management Has $387,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

