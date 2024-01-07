Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

