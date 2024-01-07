Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $39,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.34.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MS opened at $93.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.