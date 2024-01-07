Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 1.1 %

VIV opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 1.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 230,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

