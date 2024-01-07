MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,234,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after buying an additional 387,388 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,197,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MP opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 2.51. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. On average, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.