MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $95.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $105.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average is $98.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

