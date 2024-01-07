National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Head to Head Survey

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares National Fuel Gas and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas 21.94% 16.86% 5.87% Clean Energy Technologies -9.04% -22.82% -10.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Fuel Gas and Clean Energy Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas $2.17 billion 2.14 $476.87 million $5.17 9.78 Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 21.83 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

National Fuel Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.7% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for National Fuel Gas and Clean Energy Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas 0 1 1 0 2.50 Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus target price of $61.20, suggesting a potential upside of 21.00%. Given National Fuel Gas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Fuel Gas is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats Clean Energy Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region, as well as provides gathering services to Seneca. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas utility services to various customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. National Fuel Gas Company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

