Needham & Company LLC Increases Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $45.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMPL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL opened at $41.09 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares in the company, valued at $93,816,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,314,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,915,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares in the company, valued at $93,816,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,943 shares of company stock worth $6,011,841. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.