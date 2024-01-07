New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Shares Up 1.1%

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.87 and last traded at C$4.77. Approximately 133,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 144,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.72.

New Found Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$890.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.87.

New Found Gold (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

