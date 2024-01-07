New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 35,919 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,919 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $30,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after acquiring an additional 290,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,038 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,913,000 after acquiring an additional 770,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.