New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 513 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Welltower worth $38,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 184.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

