New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Prudential Financial worth $37,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PRU opened at $104.31 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

