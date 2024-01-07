New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,715 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $32,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,897,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 405.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,227 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $57.18 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 207,038 shares of company stock worth $10,836,433 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

