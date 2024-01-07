New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,986 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Moderna worth $33,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.59. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $207.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,169,011 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

