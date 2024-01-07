New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $32,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROK opened at $305.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.19 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.94 and its 200 day moving average is $296.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

