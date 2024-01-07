New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,687 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $40,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG opened at $225.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.97 and a 200 day moving average of $229.20. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

