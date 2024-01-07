New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,449 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,449 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Otis Worldwide worth $34,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.51 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.72.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

