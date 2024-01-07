New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,992 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,992 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Global Payments worth $31,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 241.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,704,000 after purchasing an additional 920,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 32.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,969,000 after purchasing an additional 896,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.2 %

GPN stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.62. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.