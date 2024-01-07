New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 52,858 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,858 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Corteva worth $34,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $47.33 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

