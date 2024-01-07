New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,473 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Devon Energy worth $30,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after buying an additional 710,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.