New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 68,467 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,467 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Exelon worth $40,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Exelon by 16.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Exelon Trading Up 0.8 %

EXC opened at $36.31 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

