Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $258.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.83.

Several research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $249.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. Nordson has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $265.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 208.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 225.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

