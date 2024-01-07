Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$32.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.54.
NPI has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$513.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.40 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.2638298 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
