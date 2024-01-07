Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stake Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,854 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 154.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $111,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.9 %

NUE stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

