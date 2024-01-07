Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 107,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

