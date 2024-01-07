nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives $61.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVT

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 36.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

nVent Electric stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.