Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $470.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $381.23 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $458.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

