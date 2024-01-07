Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 98,917 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum worth $41,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after buying an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,927 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $58.94 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.