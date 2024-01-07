Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Trading Up 2%

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 37,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 22,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Ohmyhome Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohmyhome

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohmyhome stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Ohmyhome as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

