OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $0.71 on Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $99.09 million and $34.79 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00078929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00026974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001441 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.