Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

TRDA opened at $15.25 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $508.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of -0.46.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Entrada Therapeutics

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 10,206 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $160,132.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,768.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $207,929. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

