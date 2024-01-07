Pacific Biosciences of California Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 20,872 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,003% compared to the average daily volume of 1,893 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on PACB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

PACB stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The company’s revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

