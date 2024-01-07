Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $282.93 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.35 and its 200-day moving average is $253.44. The company has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.76, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.