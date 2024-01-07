PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Stock Down 1.5 %
PEP stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $232.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.
Read Our Latest Report on PepsiCo
Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
See Also
