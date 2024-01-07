PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) & RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Critical Survey

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Free Report) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PetroQuest Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% RWE Aktiengesellschaft 13.82% 13.40% 3.69%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 RWE Aktiengesellschaft $40.43 billion 0.74 $2.86 billion $6.39 6.96

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RWE Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats PetroQuest Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in energy commodities; and operates gas storage facilities, as well as battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

