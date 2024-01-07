PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGTI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PGT Innovations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGTI opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $41.97.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 367.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $42,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

