Philip D. Gregory Sells 25,613 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

2seventy bio Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 126.06%. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,854,000. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 317.0% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,076,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,189,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,660,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSVT. Guggenheim downgraded 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

