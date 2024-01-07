Philip D. Gregory Sells 25,613 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
2seventy bio Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of TSVT stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 126.06%. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on TSVT. Guggenheim downgraded 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
