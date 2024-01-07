Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Compass Point reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 484.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Stories

