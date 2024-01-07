Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $103.27 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after buying an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,241,000 after buying an additional 1,273,980 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after purchasing an additional 793,861 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after purchasing an additional 793,861 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

