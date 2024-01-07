PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.29

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.29 and traded as high as $23.55. PLDT shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 36,452 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

PLDT Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $936.49 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 27.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 96.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 66.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

