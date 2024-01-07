PriceSmart (PSMT) to Release Earnings on Monday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PriceSmart to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. PriceSmart has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 61.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

