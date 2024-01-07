Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Public Storage worth $26,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $670,512,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Public Storage by 86.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,377,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,123,000 after acquiring an additional 639,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $298.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.96. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSA

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.