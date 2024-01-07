Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By Cormark (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Cormark also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$37.96 and a 52-week high of C$49.75.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.
