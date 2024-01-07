Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Danaher in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.
Danaher Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $230.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.03 and its 200-day moving average is $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
