Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Issued By Zacks Research

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.91. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $21.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RS opened at $277.64 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $204.16 and a fifty-two week high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,532,000 after buying an additional 500,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,419,000 after acquiring an additional 47,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,099,000 after acquiring an additional 50,623 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 968,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,640,000 after purchasing an additional 689,091 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.