Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVBF stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. CVB Financial has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $25.94.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 37.18%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,458.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 145.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

