Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Lifted by Analyst

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.30.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $79.11 on Friday. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $49,636.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $49,636.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,787 shares of company stock valued at $15,151,119 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

