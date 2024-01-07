Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 324.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,617,000 after buying an additional 5,659,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

