Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Decreased by Zacks Research

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Humana in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $12.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $12.64. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2025 earnings at $10.86 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on HUM. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $458.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.90 and a 200-day moving average of $478.55. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.